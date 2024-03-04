Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 285.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

