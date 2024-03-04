Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $236.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.17 and its 200-day moving average is $211.75. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 39.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

