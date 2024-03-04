Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,641 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Vistra worth $16,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $54.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

