Vivid Seats (SEAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock valued at $147,180,451. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 736.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

