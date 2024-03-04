Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.08 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.