Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

