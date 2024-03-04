VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Up 23.9% in February

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
VSEC opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.
A number of brokerages have commented on VSEC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
