VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) and N-able (NYSE:NABL) Financial Survey

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

VTEX has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -6.48% -5.16% -3.78% N-able 5.55% 4.20% 2.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.1% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of N-able shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of N-able shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VTEX and N-able, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 N-able 0 2 2 0 2.50

VTEX currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. N-able has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.45%. Given N-able’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than VTEX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VTEX and N-able’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $201.52 million 7.79 -$52.42 million ($0.07) -118.70 N-able $421.88 million 5.77 $23.41 million $0.12 110.93

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

N-able beats VTEX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

