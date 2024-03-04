W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of W. P. Carey worth $17,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,165,000 after buying an additional 244,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.