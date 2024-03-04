W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $84.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 6 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

