Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $715,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

WTS stock opened at $205.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.25 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

