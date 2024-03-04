Wedbush Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.47.

NTAP stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. NetApp has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

