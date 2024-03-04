Wedbush Raises Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $51.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $116,350,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after buying an additional 406,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,109,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

