Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

VRNA stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.42. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 164,268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 822,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,585,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 142,819 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 527,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,981,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

