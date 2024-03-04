Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Position Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.