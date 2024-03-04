Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE: WAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2024 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $153.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

1/11/2024 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

1/8/2024 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

WAB stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $142.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

