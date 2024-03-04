Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $106.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 80.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

