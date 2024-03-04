WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.77%.

WHF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $288.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Articles

