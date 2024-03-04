Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after buying an additional 351,537 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,719,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 394.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $101.21 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.