Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Xometry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Xometry alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Trading Down 8.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of XMTR opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Xometry has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xometry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xometry by 816.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 343.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Xometry by 238.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.