Yatsen (YSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yatsen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of YSG stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $189.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -2.17. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Yatsen by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,319 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 54.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

Featured Stories

