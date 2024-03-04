Yext (YEXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q4 guidance at $0.07-0.08 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yext Stock Performance
YEXT stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $741.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Yext
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
