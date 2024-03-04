Zacks Research Comments on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $223.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.