Zacks Research Comments on Waste Management, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

WM stock opened at $205.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $148.48 and a 52-week high of $209.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

