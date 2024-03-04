Zacks Small Cap Comments on MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.34. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

