Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Down 9.4 %

ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

