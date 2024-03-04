Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $255.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $268.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.03.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

