Zscaler’s (ZS) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.03.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.