Zymeworks (ZYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZYME stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zymeworks news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $64,021.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $82,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

