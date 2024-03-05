10,613 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Weibo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Weibo Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

