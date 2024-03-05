10,999 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.6 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.10%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

