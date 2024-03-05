11,217 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,568 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,132 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.