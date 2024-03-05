12,304 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 241.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FHN opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.