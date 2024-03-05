12,740 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,760 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,491,777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 45.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 130,738 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 4.9% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

