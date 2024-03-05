1,353 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Knife River during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knife River

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.