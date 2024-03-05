1,353 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Knife River during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Knife River Price Performance
Shares of KNF stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.
Knife River Profile
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
