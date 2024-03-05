15,122 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Calix by 106.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 554,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,149,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

