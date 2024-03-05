31,168 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 83,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $281,640. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NTCT stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

