3,320 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,638,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,121,000 after buying an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,294,000 after buying an additional 2,204,078 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. CIBC lowered their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

