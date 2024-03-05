42,088 Shares in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,688,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,688,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $864,516.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,174 shares of company stock worth $1,880,716. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $253.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

