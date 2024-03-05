5,929 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,802,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,721,000 after buying an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

