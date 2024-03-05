66,183 Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of NETGEAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $983,070,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $85,390.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $299,632. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

