81,746 Shares in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 81,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,047,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,710.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,289 in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rover Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

