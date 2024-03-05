89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.22.

ETNB stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

