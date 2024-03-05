A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,741 shares of company stock worth $7,205,544. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.