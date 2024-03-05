abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (ADIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:ADIG opened at GBX 76.14 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14). The firm has a market cap of £229.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3,820.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Davina Walter bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,560 ($51,478.61). 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.