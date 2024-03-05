abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on March 27th

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON ADIG opened at GBX 76.14 ($0.97) on Tuesday. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £229.39 million, a PE ratio of -3,820.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.30.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Davina Walter bought 52,000 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,560 ($51,478.61). Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

