abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on March 27th

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON ADIG opened at GBX 76.14 ($0.97) on Tuesday. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £229.39 million, a PE ratio of -3,820.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.30.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Davina Walter bought 52,000 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,560 ($51,478.61). Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.