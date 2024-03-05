Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) PT Raised to $8.00

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of ABSI opened at $5.74 on Monday. Absci has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $533.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Absci in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the third quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Absci by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

