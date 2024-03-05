Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,811,000 after acquiring an additional 504,572 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 440,221 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $28,751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

