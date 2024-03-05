Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9,758.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,639,808 shares in the company, valued at $127,872,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,872,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,051 shares of company stock worth $87,809,617. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

