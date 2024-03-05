Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

